Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,196 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 83.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $217.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

