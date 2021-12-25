Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

