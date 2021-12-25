Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

