Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $79.32 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $79.32 million and $5.79 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,136,789 coins and its circulating supply is 78,415,757 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.