Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Shares of DEN opened at $72.62 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

