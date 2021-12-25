Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WMG opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

