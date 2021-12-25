Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $953,825.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $953,825.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

