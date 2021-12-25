Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

