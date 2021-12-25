Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,802 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

