Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

