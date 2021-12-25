Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

