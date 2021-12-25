Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,452 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $8,167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

