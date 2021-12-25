Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 64,979 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,429.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,979 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

