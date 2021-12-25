Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.