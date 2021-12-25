Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW opened at $59.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

