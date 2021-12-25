Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 105,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

