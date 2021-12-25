Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

