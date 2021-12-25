Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $39.60. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

About Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

