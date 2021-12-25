Whittier Trust Co. Has $132,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 971.4% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

