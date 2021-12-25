Whittier Trust Co. Has $164,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

