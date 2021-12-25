Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

