Whittier Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.60. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.