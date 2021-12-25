Whittier Trust Co. Sells 468 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWE. Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

