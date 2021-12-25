Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

SABR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

