William Blair Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

