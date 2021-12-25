William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.53. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

NYSE:KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

