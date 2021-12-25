Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

