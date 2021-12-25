Wing Finance (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $16.57 or 0.00032661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,320,244 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,244 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

