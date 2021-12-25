WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.