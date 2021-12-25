WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 432 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meredith were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meredith by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

