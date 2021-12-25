WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $129,536.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.