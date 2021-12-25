WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 228.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,272 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

