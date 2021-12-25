WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $502,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

