WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $562,000 Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,863,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 441,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.