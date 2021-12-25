WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 471 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NHI stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

