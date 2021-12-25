WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 716 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FMBH stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.93.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

