Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 161,123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,397,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

