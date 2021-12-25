WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 406,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

