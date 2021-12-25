Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

WH opened at $88.31 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 411,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

