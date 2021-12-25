Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Sells $1,801,600.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WYNN opened at $88.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.