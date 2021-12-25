Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

