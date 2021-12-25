Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after buying an additional 171,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.