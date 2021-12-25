Xensor Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Xensor has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $106,628.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

XSR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

