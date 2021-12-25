Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Up 1.7%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 15,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 181,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

