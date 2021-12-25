XYO (XYO) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $481.26 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

