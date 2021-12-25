Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($1.00). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

