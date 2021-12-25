Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.