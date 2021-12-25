Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $77.50 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

