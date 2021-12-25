Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $8.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.