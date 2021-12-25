Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 278,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,931. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

